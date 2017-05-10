To commemorate Canada’s 150 years, Canada Post is releasing a a set of 10 stamps honouring country’s most iconic events and moments. First up: Expo 67.The stamp will be in the shape of a maple leaf.Over next five weeks, nine other stamps will be rolled out.
Canada Issued Expo 67 Stamp
Posted on May 10, 2017 by PhilaMirror
