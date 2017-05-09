India Post has released a special cover on former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Dorjee Khandu at Itanagar on 30th April 2017. The special cover was brought out to commemorate late Dorjee Khandu’s contribution in the field of development in Arunachal on his 6th death anniversary. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra and Health Parliamentary Secretary Phurpa Tsering participated in the release function. (Source-Arunachal Times)
Special Cover Released on Dorjee Khandu
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, News, SARC Philately, Special Cover and tagged chief minister, dorjee khandu, dorjee khandu special cover, Indian Philately, Parliamentary Secretary, pema khandu, Special Cover, special cover 2017, special cover itanagar. Bookmark the permalink.