Special Cover Released on Dorjee Khandu

India Post has released a special cover on former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Dorjee Khandu at Itanagar on 30th April 2017. The special cover was brought out to commemorate late Dorjee Khandu’s contribution in the field of development in Arunachal on his 6th death anniversary. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra and Health Parliamentary Secretary Phurpa Tsering participated in the release function. (Source-Arunachal Times)