New Stamps on Ships from Monaco

The Calypso

Given the name of the sea nymph from Greek mythology, the Calypso is the famous vessel used by Commander Cousteau for his scientific explorations between 1951 and 1996. Twenty years after it was sunk in Singapore, the vessel left Concarneau in March 2016 to be restored in Turkey.

Issue Date: 22.03.2017 Designer: Martin MÖRCKProcess: Steel-engraving and offset Size: 40 x 31,77 mm horizontal Values: 1,70€

The Yersin

Designed in Concarneau and owned by François Fiat, the Yersin is a 76.60-metre yacht, which serves as both a luxury cruiser and a platform for scientific exploration, much like the Calypso many years before it. The vessel’s steel and aluminium hull means that it is capable of navigating all of the world’s seas and oceans, including under extreme conditions and in the polar regions. The yacht’s name pays tribute to Alexandre Yersin (1863–1943), a doctor with the Messageries Maritimes merchant shipping company, who discovered the bacillus responsible for bubonic plague in 1894. The Yersin was blessed by the Vicar General of Monaco, Monseigneur René Giuliano, at a ceremony in the Principality attended by H.S.H. Prince Albert II. The yacht can host children on board to raise their awareness of the need to protect the marine environment. One such mission has already been carried out with H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Issue Date: 22.03.2017 Designer: Martin MÖRCK Process: Steel-engraving and offset Size: 40 x 31,77 mm horizontal Values: 1,30€