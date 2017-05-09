Jersey Issued Stamps on Ancient Artifacts

The island of Jersey, with its close proximity to France and mainland Britain, is perfectly situated to attract visitors from near and far. Throughout history, nomadic hunter-gatherer tribes, the first Neolithic settlers, Romans and Gauls, have all left their mark in the form of everyday objects which have become fascinating modern day finds. Eight ancient artefacts discovered in the Bailiwick of Jersey feature within this stamp issue.

Issue Date: 11.04.2017Designer: TPA Jersey Printer: Cartor Security Printing, France Process: Offset lithography + spot UV varnish Colours: 4 Size: Stamp die size 45mm deep x 28mm wide Values: 49p, 63p, 73p, 79p, 90p, £1.07, £1.32, £2.52