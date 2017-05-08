New Stamps from Isle of Man

Freemasonry stamps

Isle of Man will release a set of six stamps celebrating 300 years of English Freemasonry’s first Grand Lodge on 11th May 2017.

The stamps are filled with symbols and references including a hidden logo only visible under UV light, GPS references to places important in Freemasonry including those on the Isle of Man and a subtle ribbon honouring the 50th year of the office of the current Grand Master, HRH the Duke of Kent. The hidden image is the official logo of 300th anniversary of the United Grand Lodge of England.The stamps feature the badges of office of the senior officers within the lodge. Pictured in the background are symbolic architectural elements from lodges and related locations in England and the Isle of Man.

The designs also include GPS references to these places. According to information from the Isle of Man Post Office, these are the Freemasons’ Hall on the Isle of Man, 20 pence; the main lodge room at the Grand Lodge, Queen Street, London, nondenominated first-class stamp; the Freemasons’ Hall in Bristol, 50p; the Masonic Memorial Garden at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, £1.30; and the plaque marking the site of the Goose and Gridiron Public House in St. Paul’s Churchyard, where the first grand lodge was formed 300 years ago, £1.74.The £3.40 high denomination includes several GPS references.

Local Food Industry

Isle of Man has issued a set of six stamps on 3rd May 2017which have been designed by Manx artist Nicola Dixon. The stamps celebrate the Island’s landscape, horticultural, farming and fishing heritage which has encouraged a rich and growing diversity of contemporary food producers on the Isle of Man. The six stamps in the collection feature artist Nicola Dixon’s bright distinctive style interspersed with her use of Celtic interlace and spiritual elements, notably the triskel, a triple spiral and complex Celtic symbol which is often referred to as a triskelion. The first stamp, ‘Farm to Yarn’, shows the native Manx Loaghtan sheep standing on a rock with a triskel design. The second stamp, ‘Fish to Dish’, highlights the fishing industry of the Island and the rich rewards that are found in its waters. The third stamp is called ‘Welly to Belly’ and depicts vegetables that are grown locally. The fourth stamp, ‘Cow to Cup’, has a table of dairy products produced on the Island from local cows. The penultimate stamp, ‘Tree to Table’, reflects the abundant orchards of the Island and the deep roots of the trees on the land. The final stamp, ‘Field to Fork’, depicts a combine harvester farming the fields and the produce that comes from it.