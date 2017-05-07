Philippines Issued Stamps on Silver Medalists of Olympic Games

Philippine issued special postage stamps honoring sporting icons and Philippine Olympic Silver Medalists’ Anthony Villanueva, Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco Jr., and Hidilyn Diaz on 23rd April 2017. Boxer Anthony Villanueva won the country’s first silver medal at the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics.Villanueva died of heart attack on May 13, 2014.He was 69.

The feat was echoed by Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco when he won the country’s second silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. He competed in the men’s 48 kg. (light-flyweight) boxing category. Retired from boxing, he is working full time as an actor. Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the Olympic Silver medal at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Diaz is the first Filipina to win an Olympic medal since the Philippines started participating in the Games in 1924. She ended a 20-year medal drought since 1996.

The postage stamp features the colorful images of the three Filipino sports icons in their winning moments after their triumph in the Olympic competition.