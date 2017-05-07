The three Lutheran churches in Namibia will be commemorating 500 years of Reformation which is internationally celebrated on 14 May in Windhoek. A total of 3,300 first day covers, 20,000 single stamp souvenir sheets and 15,000 post cards were issued.A special date stamp canceller with the date 14 May 2017 – the Sunday of the Global Commemoration of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation, will be released and will be used during the Commemoration. The collection of stamps illustrate this storyline of how hundreds of young men and women were sent to study and obtain various professional skills locally and abroad. They have since graduated and some have since returned to Namibia and have taken up key positions in the church, community and in the government. Many are in the private sector and hold key positions.
Namibia Issued Stamp on 500 Years of Reformation
