My Stamp :Kanchi Kamakoti

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham is located in Kanchipuram,Tamilnadu . Kanchipuram is one of the five pancha-bhUta-sthalas (“Temples denoting the five elements”). The five pancha-bhUta-sthalas or material sites represent earth (Kanchipuram), sky , air,fire,and water . It is known as Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, and the head of the matha is referred to as a “Sankaracharya”. The mutt is founded by the Adi Sankara . HH Sri Jayendra Saraswati the 69th Shankaracharya and his successor the 70th Shankaracharya,. The Kamakoti Peetam however, traditionally refers to Kamakshi, referred popularly as Kamakoti referring to Goddess Durga. Kancheepuram is referred to as Kanchi. The Vyakarana Mahabhashya of Patanjali uses the word ‘Kanchi’ and it can be thus understood that the word Kanchi also has a Sanskrit base.