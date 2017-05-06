The stamps, are dedicated to the influence of Mexican, Central and South American and Caribbean foods and flavors on American cuisine.The stamps, created by award-winning illustrator John Parra, feature bright illustrations of tamales, flan, empanadas, chile rellenos, ceviche and the traditional soup sancocho.
USPS Issued Forever Stamps on Latin Food
