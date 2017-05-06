USPS  Issued Forever Stamps on Latin Food

Posted on May 6, 2017 by PhilaMirror

usps forever stampsThe stamps, are dedicated to the influence of Mexican, Central and South American and Caribbean foods and flavors on American cuisine.The stamps, created by award-winning illustrator John Parra, feature bright illustrations of tamales, flan, empanadas, chile rellenos, ceviche and the traditional soup sancocho.

