Korea will Issue Postmark on Whale

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

This postmark will be issued on 26th May 2017 in Busan.It is featuring two killer whales(Orcinus orca).

Czech Republic will Issue Postmark on Cat

This postmark will be issued on 3rd June 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The postmark is featuring a head of a cat.