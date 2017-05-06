India Post Released Definitive Stamp on Gopinath Bardolai

Posted on May 6, 2017 by PhilaMirror

gopinath bardolai stampIndia Post has issued a definitive postage stamp (denomination 5 Rs.)on Gopinath Bardolai.Earlier a commemorative stamp was also released on Bardolai on 5th August 1991.Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi was the first Chief Minister of the state of Assam, India, after independence. He had also served as Chief Minister of undivided Assam prior to independence. A staunch supporter of Mahatma Gandhi, he followed the non-violence principle of Gandhi to help India win independence from the British rule. Bordoloi was a prominent freedom activist who played a major role during 1947 to prevent Assam from being included into East Pakistan.gopinath bardolai fdc

After India’s independence he worked in association with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to safeguard the sovereignty of Assam against East Pakistan and China. He was one of the architects of the ‘Indian National Congress’ in the state of Assam. Jayram Das Doulatram, the then Governor of Assam conferred upon him the title of “Lokpriya”.

