New Special Covers from Karnataka

By Suresh Rao

Centenary of State Central Library, Bengaluru

In memory of Dewan of Mysore, Sir Seshadri Iyer for his selfless service and achievements, a memorial hall now called the State Central Library was built in European style during the year 1908 at the centre of rose garden at the lush green Cubbon Park, Bengaluru. The Library started functioning from this building in year 1915 and this special cover is released to mark completion of its 100 years.( KTK/39/2017)

World Book and Copyright Day

World Book and Copyright Day is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO),on 23rd April every year to promote reading, publishing and copyright.( KTK/49/2017)