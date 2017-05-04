UNPA Issued Stamps on International Dance 2017

unpa dance day stampsIssue Date: 23.03.2017 Designer: Sergio Baradat (United Nations) Printer: Cartor Security Printing (France) Process: Offset lithography plus Hexachrome Size: Stamp size: 30 mm x 40 mm, Sheet size: 140 mm x 170 mm Values: 49¢, $1.15, CHF 1,00, CHF 1,50, € 0,68, € 0,80

