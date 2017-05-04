New Stamps from Slovenia

Fossil Mammals : Cave Lion

The cave lion (Panthera leo spelaea) was almost certainly the terror of other Ice Age creatures, thanks to its size and bloodthirsty nature. Its remains have been found across almost the whole of Europe and the remains of cave lion cubs frozen in the Siberian tundra are still being discovered today. Despite its name, the largest Ice Age predator did not actually live in caves. Its bones, however, have been found in large quantities in the sediments of dark cave passages. The cave lion lived on the open plains and probably followed the great herds of horses, bison and other large mammals. Its biggest competitors were the Ice Age leopard and cave hyena. As far as the territory of Slovenia is concerned, the cave lion only lived here during very warm periods between ice ages, when the climate and territory were similar to today’s African savanna. (Matija Križnar, senior curator, palaeontologistNatural History Museum of Slovenia)

Issue Date: 17.03.2017 Designer: Alenka Lalić Printer: Agencija za komercijalnu djelatnost d.o.o., Zagreb, Croatia Process: 4-colour offset in sheets of 25 stamps Colours: 4 Colours Values: €0.65

Tourism :Mežica Mine

Slovenia participates very successfully in the EU tourism initiative known as EDEN, which stands for “European Destinations of Excellence”. Thanks to this initiative, the EU is seeing the emergence of a network of destinations and regions that are consistently developing a positive form of tourism that is friendly to both people and nature. The stamp features a recent finalist: “Underground Peca”. Mining in the numerous shafts and galleries under Mount Peca – extending over a total length of more than 800

kilometres – finally ceased in 1993. Lead and zinc ore had been mined under Peca since Roman times, while the first written record of lead being extracted here dates from 1424. The mine was one of the last major lead-and-zinc mines in Europe. Since being closed, the mine has discovered a new vocation as a tourist attraction. (Janez Bogata)

Issue Date: 30.03.2017 Designer: Edi Berk, Tomo Jeseničnik Printer: Agencija za komercijalnu djelatnost d.o.o., Zagreb, Croatia Process: 4-colour offset in sheets of 25 stamps Colours: 4 Colours Values: €1.40