Thailand Post has released a set of five of the longest stamps in the world on 1st April 2017, each of which depicts a photo of the late HM King Rama IX while he was working in the fields.The stamp is 170 mm long. The stamps are produced to mark the 70th anniversary of the late King’s accession to the throne.
Longest Stamps in the World
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, Education, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, Tips, World and tagged asian philately, asian stamps, King Rama IX, King Rama IX stamps, longest stamps, Philately, Stamps, stamps of thailand, thai stamps. Bookmark the permalink.
There was also one released by India Post some 15 years ago