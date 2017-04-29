Longest Stamps in the World

Posted on April 29, 2017 by PhilaMirror

thailand longest stampThailand Post has released a set of five of the longest stamps in the world on 1st April 2017, each of which depicts a photo of the late HM King Rama IX while he was working in the fields.The stamp is 170 mm long. The stamps are produced to mark the 70th anniversary of the late King’s accession to the throne.

