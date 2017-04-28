New Stamps from Belarus

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

Minsk Metro

Belarus issued two stamps on “Minsk Metro” on 27th February 2017.The station Maskouskaya was opened in 1984 when on 30 June the regular movement of Minsk Metro trains began on the first line from the station Instytut Kultury to the station Maskouskaya. Its length was 7,84 km with eight stations and the electric train depot Maskouskaye.

Architects: Yu.Ivahnishin, L.Kustova, L.Pogorelov. Artists: V.Dovgalo, V.Stelmashonok.

The station Piatroushchyna was opened in 2012 when the first extension of the Metro line from the station Instytut Kultury to the station Piatroushchyna was put into operation. Its length was 5,12 km with three stations. Architects: V.Telepnev, N.Nikolaevich.

Belarus-China Joint Issue

The stamps were released on 20th January 2017 to commemorate “25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the People’s Republic of China”. Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the People’s Republic of China were established on January 20, 1992. The same year the Embassy of PRC was opened in Minsk. And from 1993 Belarusian diplomats began to work in Beijing.The development of relations with China is a priority of foreign policy of Belarus. Our countries regularly exchange high-level visits. They carry out an active inter-parliamentary dialogue and dynamic interagency contacts.

Design: Tatyana Kuznetsova. Printing: offset. Colour: multicoloured. Paper: chalk-surfaced, gummed. Perforation: comb 12. Size of the stamp: 40×28 mm. Sheet composition: 6 stamps & 1 coupon. Size of the sheet: 135×98 mm. While printing the stamp and coupon they used the technology of thermal stamping by metalized foil of golden colour. Print quantity: 72.000 stamps.The stamps were printed at the Republican Unitary Enterprise “Bobruisk Integrated Printing House named after A. T. Nepogodin”.

The Red Book of the Republic of Belarus

Republic of Belarus issued stamps under the series “The Red Book of the Republic of Belarus Mammals” on 27th April 2017.

A hamster is a forest-steppe species of rodents. It leads a nocturnal life. In spring and autumn it is active in the daytime. In winter it hibernates in burrows. It periodically wakes up and eats seeds of cultivated or wild grasses.

A stoat leads mostly a single and territorial way of life. It is active mostly in the night-time but sometimes it is seen in the daytime. It prefers to settle near water. The stoat is included in the 4th edition of the Red Book of the Republic of Belarus.

A badger leads a sedentary and semi-underground way of life. It spends most of its life in burrows. In winter the badger hibernates and in the early spring when it is warm it wakes up and goes to the surface.

A brown bear is the largest representative of the order of predators in Europe. It settles only in large forest areas. It leads a solitary life. It is active at twilight and at night. A specific feature of the biology of the bear is hibernation. Artist: Alexander Mityanin. Design: Marina Vitkovskaya. Printing: offset. Colour: full colour. Paper: chalk-surfaced, gummed. Perforation: comb 131/2: 13. Size of the stamps: 37×26 mm. Sheet composition: 16 (4×4) stamps in joint sheet of 4 sets. Size of the sheet: 173×130 mm. Print quantity: 60.000 stamps each.The stamps were printed at the Republican Unitary Enterprise “Bobruisk Integrated Printing House named after A. T. Nepogodin”.

Face value A is equal to the tariff of a letter up to 20 gram within Belarus.

Face value N is equal to the surface tariff of a postcard abroad.

Face value M is equal to the air-mail tariff of a postcard abroad.

Face value H is equal to the surface tariff of a letter up to 20 gram abroad