Netherlands Issued Stamps on Spring Flowers

April 26, 2017

netherlands spring flowers stampsThis issue consists of a sheet of stamps and three cards with beautiful watercolors of Narcissus Bunch of Janneke Brinkman-Salentijn. The entire series consists of a total of four post sets.  Issue Date: 16.02.2017

