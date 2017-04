By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

The stamps will be released on 26th April 2017.

1st local: Black-capped Kingfisher (Halcyon pileata),70 cent: Blue -Eared Kingfisher (Alcedo meninting) ,90 cent: Black Backed Kingfisher(Ceyx erithaca),$ 1,30: White Throated Kingfisher (Halcyon smyrnensis)