Special Cover Released on Badri Tulsi Ban Tulsi

Posted on April 24, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover ban tulsiDate of Release:4 March 2017,Dehradun

This special cover was released at Dehradun on 4th March 2017 on the occasion of Spring Festival at Raj Bhawan. The Origano plant is considered sacred as its leaves and flowers are offered at the Badrinath temple and hence carry the name Badri Tulsi.

