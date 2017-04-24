Special Cover Released on Badri Tulsi Ban Tulsi
Date of Release:4 March 2017,Dehradun
This special cover was released at Dehradun on 4th March 2017 on the occasion of Spring Festival at Raj Bhawan. The Origano plant is considered sacred as its leaves and flowers are offered at the Badrinath temple and hence carry the name Badri Tulsi.
This entry was posted in Asian Philately
, SARC Philately
, Special Cover
and tagged ban tulsi
, Indian Philately
, oregano plant
, Special Cover
, special cover badri tulsi
, special cover dehradun
, Special Covers
, special covers 2017
, spring festival
. Bookmark the permalink
.