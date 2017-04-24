New Stamps from Luxembourg

25th Anniversary of Josy Barthel

Joseph “Josy” Barthel was a Luxembourg track and field athlete, Olympic champion and politician. Seen as an outsider, his final sprint to victory in the 1,500-m race at the 15th Olympic Games in Helsinki in 1952 is still considered a special moment in Luxembourg’s sporting history. The modernisation and restructuring of sport in Luxembourg was an issue that was close to his heart, and he played a major role in working towards this goal.

Issue Date: 07.03.2017 Designer: Anne Mélan (L) Printer: Bpost Stamps Factory, Malines (B) Process: Offset Size: 40,2 x 27,66 mm Values: €0.70

Personalities 2017

Jean Jules Linden was a botanist of mixed Luxembourg and Belgian nationality. He is seen as one of the “fathers” of orchid research. At times he travelled with the famous researcher Alexander von Humboldt and during his trips, lasting around ten years in total, he sent a whole series of hitherto unknown plants back to Europe. In 1851 he made his way to Brussels, where he founded the horticultural society “L’Horticole Coloniale”. In Ghent and Brussels he built greenhouses and the famous “Promenade des Anglais” in Nice was laid out using palms cultivated by Linden.

Pierre Frieden was a Luxembourg Christian Social politician and author. He studied philosophy and literature in Luxembourg, Switzerland and Germany. During World War II, he was temporary imprisoned in the concentration camp of Hinzert. Following the liberation of Luxembourg in 1944, Frieden joined the cabinet of Prime Minister Pierre Dupong as Minister for Education, Culture and Science. In 1958, Frieden was elected Prime Minister of Luxembourg, but died after just one year in office, at the age of 66.

Tony Bourg was a literary scholar and lecturer. He chose Romance studies and classical philology in Luxembourg and France. Tony Bourg initially wrote cultural chronicles before specialising in the analysis of foreign authors, primarily French authors such as Albert Camus. However, Tony Bourg’s main interest lay in the connections of French-speaking intellectuals and authors with Luxembourg. To mark the centenary of the visit of Victor Hugo to Vianden, he organised the complete renovation of the “Maison de Victor Hugo” in the town, establishing later the “Musée littéraire Victor Hugo”.

