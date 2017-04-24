Netherlands Issued Stamps on Janneke Brinkman-Salentijn Fruit

Posted on April 24, 2017

netherlands fruits stampsJanneke Brinkman-Salentijn painted fruit in all seasons. The folder contains four stamps sheets, each with five different stamps. The proceeds € 8.40 donated to the National Elderly Fund, which Judy’s ambassador. The stamp sheets are not available separately. Issue Date: 16.02.2017

