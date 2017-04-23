UNPA Issued Stamp Sheet on Australian Animals

Unpa stamp sheetUnited Nations Postal Administration has released a stamp sheet on 3oth March 2017.This depicts animals of Australia.The UNPA issued this souvenir sheet at Melbourne 2017 FIAP (Federation of Inter-Asian Philately) stamp exhibition.The stamps in the sheet are denominated in three currencies: United States dollars for the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City; Swiss francs for the post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and euros for the post office at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria.

