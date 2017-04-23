United Nations Postal Administration has released a stamp sheet on 3oth March 2017.This depicts animals of Australia.The UNPA issued this souvenir sheet at Melbourne 2017 FIAP (Federation of Inter-Asian Philately) stamp exhibition.The stamps in the sheet are denominated in three currencies: United States dollars for the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City; Swiss francs for the post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and euros for the post office at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria.
UNPA Issued Stamp Sheet on Australian Animals
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, United Nations Philately, World and tagged animals on stamps, Australian animals, Melbourne 2017 FIAP, Melbourne 2017 FIAP stamps, Post Office, souvenir sheet, Stamp Exhibition, Stamps, UNPA, unpa stamps, Vienna International. Bookmark the permalink.