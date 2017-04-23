Special Cover Released on INS Rajali

INS Rajali, also informally known as Arakkonam Naval Air Station, is an Indian Naval Station located near Arakkonam in Tamilnadu . It has the longest military runway in Asia The airfield at Arakkonam was constructed in early 1942, for use by Allies of second world war . The airfield was abandoned after the war and lay unused until the 1980s, when it was transferred to the Indian Navy who rehabilitated and commissioned the airfield as INS Rajali.INS Rajali was commissioned on 11 March 1992. The commissioning Commanding Officer was Captain RS Vasan who subsequently retired in the rank of Commodore while on deputation to the Coast Guard as the Regional Commander of Coast Guard Region East . Rajali named after a bird was commissioned by then President Sri Venkataraman.

Issue Date-29th March 2017,Arakkonam