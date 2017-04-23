Slovakia: Easter 2017 Stamp

A folk painting from the Vajnory church of Our Lady of Sorrows has become the motif of the new postal stamp. On the painting is a pelican, Christological symbol as the pelican was once thought to piece its own breast to feed young with its blood. The postal stamp is called “Easter: Folk Painting Vajnory” and its value is 0.50€.

Its proportions are 26.5 x 33.9 millimetres and it was printed by the offset technique in Poštovní tiskárna cenin, Prague. The author of the postal stamp, FDC envelope and rubber stamp is Marianna Žálec Varcholová.