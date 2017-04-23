Slovakia: Easter 2017 Stamp

Posted on April 23, 2017 by PhilaMirror

slovakia easter stampA folk painting from the Vajnory church of Our Lady of Sorrows has become the motif of the new postal stamp. On the painting is a pelican, Christological symbol as the pelican was once thought to piece its own breast to feed young with its blood. The postal stamp is called “Easter: Folk Painting Vajnory” and its value is 0.50€.

Its proportions are 26.5 x 33.9 millimetres and it was printed by the offset technique in Poštovní tiskárna cenin, Prague. The author of the postal stamp, FDC envelope and rubber stamp is Marianna Žálec Varcholová.

