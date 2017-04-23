Korea will Issue Stamps on Tourist Destinations

Posted on April 23, 2017 by PhilaMirror

korea tourist stampsBy Wolfgang Beyer

The stamps depicts Unlimsanbang at Jido, Jinju castle at Jinju, Soshewon at Damyang and Munkeungsaejae at Munkeung .Issue Date  : 15th May 2017

