India Post Issued Coffee Flavoured Stamp

By Suresh Rao

India Post has released a coffee flavoured miniature sheet of stamp (100 Rs.) on 23rd April 2017.Commerse Minister Nirmala Sitaraman released the stamp at Bengalure.Price of FDC of this stamp is 110 Rs.

The saga of Indian coffee began on a humble note, with planting of ‘Seven seeds’ of ‘Mocha’ during 1600 AD by the legendary holy saint Baba Budan, in the courtyard of his hermitage on ‘Baba Budan Giris’ in Karnataka. For quite a considerable period, the plants remained as a garden curiosity and spread slowly as back yard plantings.

It was during 18th century that the commercial plantations of coffee were started, thanks to the success of British entrepreneurs in conquering the hostile forest terrain in south India.

Since then, Indian coffee industry has made rapid strides and earned a distinct identity in the coffee map of the world.