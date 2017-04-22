Stamp and MS Issued on Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training

India Post has issued a commemorative postage stamp (denomination 15 Rs.) and a miniature sheet on Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training Jabalpur. Instistute had its origin at Calcutta where it initially started functioning in the 1920 as Telecom Training Centre (TTC)During the Second World War, it was however, decided to locate it at Jabalpur where it commenced activities from 22nd April 1942.

In the beginning the Training Centre was set up in the Telecom Factory compound at Wright Town, Jabalpur. Since this did not provide adequate space for conducting the training activities effectively, the TTC was shifted to a new building at Ridge Road, Jabalpur and the training activities started functioning in its new campus from 1956.Since then, BRBRAITT has made a continued effort to cater to the training needs of the Indian Telecommunication Department, other allied organisations and foreign participants.

The Training Centre has a campus of 35 acres with administrative building of 11,792 square metres in area. It has also got 207 staff quarters and four hostels with a capacity to accommodate about 400 trainees.The Training Centre was renamed as “Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training “; on 30th May 1992.