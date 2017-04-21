USPS: ‘Delicioso’ Forever Stamps

Posted on April 21, 2017 by PhilaMirror

usps forever stampsUSPS is celebrating the influence of Central and South America, Mexican and Caribbean foods and flavors on American cuisine.The stamps feature bright and playful illustrations of tamales, flan, sancocho, empanadas, chile relleno, and ceviche. Each illustration was created by applying multiple layers of acrylic paint to textured boards, using sandpaper to reveal the hidden layers and give the designs a worn, vintage look.Artist John Parra designed the stamp artwork under the direction of Antonio Alcalá.

