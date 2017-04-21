The special postage stamp for children was launched under the theme “Childhood: Right and Participation” under the patronage of Sheikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Ma’ashani, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court. The launching ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sa’ayed Al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development and Abdul Malik bin Abdul Karim Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post.
Oman Issued Stamps on Childhood
