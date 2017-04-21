Oman Issued Stamps on Childhood

Posted on April 21, 2017 by PhilaMirror

oman childhood stampsThe special postage stamp for children was launched under the theme “Childhood: Right and Participation” under the patronage of Sheikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Ma’ashani, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court. The launching ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sa’ayed Al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development and Abdul Malik bin Abdul Karim Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>