Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps:Malaysia

Posted on April 21, 2017 by PhilaMirror

Tamil Calligraphy

malaysia calligraphy stampsMalaysia issued stamp series for three major festive greetings in Malaysia on 28th March 2017.

malaysia calligraphy fdcThe stamp series  features calligraphy for greetings in three different languages, namely ‘Selamat Hari Raya’, ‘Gong He Xin Xi’and ‘Iniye Vaalthukal Deepavali’, and will be sold at 80 sen each.Head of the Stamp and Philately Unit, Diyana Lean Abdullah said hopefully the second issue of the stamp series which features calligraphy would receive good response like last year.She added that miniature sheets worth RM5 depicting Malay, Chinese and Indian calligraphy would be printed on silver while drawings of lanterns and lights will be on the cancellation marks of the series.

