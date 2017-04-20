Special Covers  Released from Karnataka on World Heritage Day

​ By Suresh Rao

On the occasion of the World Heritage day on 18th April 2017 , three Special covers were released at Bangalore GPO. Sri Arun Raj, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India released the covers on 18.04.2017 at Bengaluru GPO. Dr. Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle and Sri S. Rajendra Kumar, Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region were also present.

1. KTK/46/2017: Keerthinaravana Temple of Talakad Talakadu is a desert like town on the left bank of the Kaveri River in Mysuru District. It once had over 30 temples, most of which now lay buried in sand. It is one of the Pancha Narayana Kshetras where the Keerthi Narayana temple was established in 1117 AD.

2. KTK/47/2017: Halebeedu Hovsaleshwara Temple Halebeedu (earlier Dwarasamudra) was the capital of Hoysala empire in the 1th Century AD. The Hoysaleshwara temple built in 1117 AD is outstanding for its wealth of sculptural details. The walls of the temple are covered with a variety of depictions from Hindu mythology, animals and birds. No two sculptures of the temple are same.

3. KTK/48/2017: Chennakeshava Temple, Belur The main attraction in Belur is the Chennakeshava Temple, built by King Vishnuvardhana in commemoration of his victory over the Cholas at Talakad in 1117 AD, 900 years back.