New UNPA Stamps

International Day of Happiness

Even a small Smurf can make a big difference! The Smurfs Campaign for Happiness or #SmallSmurfsBigGoals campaign is designed to promote the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and to encourage people to take action to protect the planet and promote a peaceful and just world.To celebrate the International Day of Happiness on 20 March 2017, UNPA is issuing two “Smurf” special event sheets in the denominations of US$ 1.15 and € 0,80.

Credits are given to Sony Pictures Entertainment and the UN Department of Public Information. The Smurfs images are adapted as stamps and designed by Rorie Katz of the UNPA Graphic Design team.

International Dance

Issue Date:23rd March 2017