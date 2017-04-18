Vatican stamps mark Pope Benedict’s birthday, Fatima apparitions

Vatican City has issued a stamp sheet on 16th April 2017 on the occasion of Birth day of Pope Benedict.Designed by the artist Daniela Longo, the sheet features a drawing of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict embracing, while the actual stamps show the retired pope praying his rosary.

The stamps feature close-ups of their faces and symbols associated with them. For St. Peter, a rooster as a reminder of his denying Jesus before it crowed twice, but also two keys recalling Jesus’ words to St. Peter, “I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven.” For St. Paul, the stamp shows the traditional symbols associated with him — the book and the sword.