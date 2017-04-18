Monaco Issued Stamps on 5th Anniversary of Princess Charlene Foundation

The stamp has a face value of 0,71€ (£0.60 or $0.75), and the other has a value of 0,85€ (£0.82 or $0.90). Both images on the stamps feature Her Serene Highness teaching children water safety and swimming.

According to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation from a press release, “The photo on the 0,71€ face value represents a view of the “South Africa – Monaco Rugby Exchange”, which takes place as part of the Saint Devote Rugby Tournament and welcomes young South African children in Monaco. “The one on the 0,85 € face value was taken in Corsica during a Water Safety day.”