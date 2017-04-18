Australia Issued Stamp on War Correspondent Charles Bean

Australian journalist Charles Bean, once a junior reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald, landed at Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, just hours after the dawn attack.The then 36-year-old quickly won the affection of the Australian troops and, just two weeks after the landing, was recommended for a decoration for his bravery. Only a few months later, he was shot in the leg but refused to leave the peninsula, staying in Gallipoli throughout the remainder of the campaign and continually filing stories back to Australia. According to the Australian War Memorial, he filled 226 notebooks by the end of the war.