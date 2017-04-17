Special Cover Released on Kosa Fabric of Chhattisgarh

Kosa silk is obtained from an Indian silkworm – Antheraea mylitta and is a variety of Tussar silk. It is drawn out of cocoons which are especially grown on specific trees known as Arjun, Saja and Sal. Kosa silk is known for its sturdiness and is preferred to pure silk in the state of Chhattisgarh.Two places namely, Korba and Champa in Chattisgarh state of India are known for producing high quality Kosa Silk. The Kosa silk produced in “Champa” is treated as the best silk all over the world, and exported in many countries.

The Making-Drawn from cocoons specially on Arjun, Sal or Saja trees, the production of a single metre of Kosa Silk is a painstaking process and becomes even more complicated due to the rarity of the Kosa worm. As a result, a lot of times, the raw silk yarn is mixed with Cotton or Polyester. A simple kosa saree may take about three to five days to produce from yarn extraction to the weaving depending on the number of people working on it.

Kosa Silk is used not only to design traditional Indian attires like Sarees, Lehengas in present times. The same is used by designers the world over while designing fabrics, outfits in Western styles.(Source-utsavpedia.com)