New Stamps from Austria

Birthday Party

Many happy returns of the day! A lively birthday party is depicted on this puzzle stamp mini sheet issued by Austrian Post as part of the “comic stamp puzzle” series – a unique way of franking party invitations or your birthday greetings.

Issue Date: 10.03.2017 Designer: Dominik Gröstlinger Printer: Joh. Enschedé Stamps B.V Process: Offset

60th Birthday of Falco

Falco was born Johann Hölzel on 19th February 1957 in Vienna. Throughout his life he had a very close relationship with his mother, Maria. The young Hans demonstrated a talent for music at an early age. At 17 he became the bass guitarist in the band “Urspannwerk” and studied briefly at Vienna?s Jazz Conservatoire. One of his idols was David Bowie, and it was because of him that Hans moved to Berlin for a year, where he performed with various bands. Falco subsequently joined the legendary anarcho band “Drahdiwaberl”, and began singing for the first time, already developing what would later become his characteristic style. In 1980 he wrote his first song “Ganz Wien” – which was quickly banned from the radio.

In 1981 he finally got his break as a solo artist with “Kommissar”, which was also extremely successful in the charts and in clubs beyond Austria. On 6th February 1998, Falco died in a car crash in his chosen home, the Dominican Republic.

Issue Date: 16.03.2017 Designer: Philipp Neuhaus / Bernhard Kronberger Printer: Joh. Enschedé Process: Offset Values: €0.80

Harp

One of the largest and heaviest instruments in an orchestra is the harp, which is being presented on this commemorative stamp from the “Musical Instruments ” series. It is included in the string instruments.

All harps, regardless of the type of construction, share three essential elements: the soundboard, also known as the body, the neck and the strings. The approximately 1.80 metre tall column is, so to speak, the backbone, roughly forming a triangle with the body and the neck. The strings run parallel to the column. The neck is the curved upper portion of the harp – it is reminiscent of an erect snake and is often decorated with mythical figures. The tuning pegs and dials used for tuning the harp are also fitted on the neck. The body links the neck to the foot of the column, and is responsible for producing the sound. The pedals used to raise the pitch when playing are also located in the foot.The harp is not only one of the largest, but is also one of the oldest musical instruments used by mankind. Illustrations of bow harps from the Ancient Egyptian era around 3,000 years before Christ can be found, primarily on grave paintings.

Issue Date: 10.03.2017 Designer: Maria Schulz Printer: Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Process: Kombinationsdruck, Etch-Art By OeSD Values: €2.10