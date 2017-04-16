USPS Global Forever Stamp

United States Postal Service USPS will issue this round shape forever stamp on 28th April 2017.The stamp features a green succulent plant known as the echeveria. The non denominated ($1.15) stamp will be issued in panes of 10.

The global forever stamp can be used to mail a 1-ounce letter to any country where first-class international mail service is available, regardless of future rate changes.

The central stamp design is described as an existing photograph by Erika Kirkpatrick of the echeveria, a succulent native to the Americas often kept as an ornamental plant in the United States.