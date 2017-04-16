New Stamps from South Korea

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

150th Birth Anniversary of Woodang Lee Hoe-yeong

Lee Hoe-Yeong also known by his pen name Woodang (March 17, 1867 – November 17, 1932) was a Korean independence activist and one of the founders of Shinheung Military Academy in Manchuria. He used his entire fortune worth about two trillion won (1.7 billion dollars) in today’s value to fight against the Japanese occupation of Korea. He is the elder brother of Lee Si-Yeong, future Vice President of the Republic of Korea.Issue Date:21st April 2017

Science in Korea