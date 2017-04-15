New Stamps from Hungary

450th Birth Anniversary of Claudio Monteverdi

Claudio Monteverdi (1567–1643) was an Italian Baroque composer, teacher and conductor, the first master of opera. He studied under the supervision of the maestro di cappella at the Cathedral of Cremona and composed his first work at the age of fifteen. In 1590 he entered the service of Duke Vincenzo I of Gonzaga in Mantova. In 1599 Monteverdi got married. The Duke travelled a lot and took Monteverdi with him on his journeys. Although Monteverdi was officially employed as a simple gambist, he soon became the de facto director of music at the ducal court. He was paid poorly and irregularly. He composed his first opera, L’Orfeo, which was commissioned by the Accademia degli Invaghiti in 1607. The opera was presented at a private performance and reaped such success that the Duke ordered another opera for his son’s wedding the following year. The première of L’Arianna was also received with great acclaim. Meanwhile, Monteverdi suffered a tremendous loss, the death of his wife. He never married again and brought up his two children by himself. In 1612 he left the court.

The following year he was offered the post of conductor at San Marco in Venice, which he accepted. He soon came to like the dynamically developing city, where he was held in higher esteem than in Mantova. The ageing maestro became unable to fulfil his duties, and he died in Venice in 1643.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: István Orosz Printer: Pénzjegynyomda Zrt. Process: Offset Colours: 4 : 40 x 30 mm : HUF 210

Birth Centenary of Zoltán Fábri

Zoltán Fábri (1917–1994, born Zoltán Furtkovits), three times winner of the Kossuth Prize, Excellent Artist and National Council of Trade Unions Prize winner, was a Hungarian film and stage director, actor, set designer, screenwriter, college professor, painter and graphic artist. His films won numerous main and special awards at major international film festivals. In 1992 he received the honour Commander of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary.

Trained as a fine artist, Fábri, who as a young man worked as a theatre set designer, returned to painting in the last decade of his life, but in the thirty years between these two periods, between 1952 and 1983, he devoted himself to his true metier as a film director, making 22 feature films including such classics as Sweet Anna, The Last Goal, 141 Minutes from the Unfinished Sentence, and the related films Hungarians and Bálint Fábián Meets God in addition to the above mentioned movies

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: István Orosz Printer: Pénzjegynyomda Process: Offset : 4 Size: 30 x 30 mm Values: HUF 300

Easter 2017

In line with its tradition, Magyar Posta is celebrating Easter, the largest feast of Christianity, by issuing a postage stamp. The stamp and the special envelope reveal the artwork – and a detail of the artwork – entitled Christ’s sepulchral shroud, created by artist and textile artist Erzsébet Szekeres. The philatelic publications were produced on the basis of designs created by graphic artist László Tóth as self-adhesive stamps at the Pátria Nyomda Zrt. The novelty will be available from March 6 at first day cover post offices and at Filaposta, and can also be ordered from Magyar Posta’s webshop.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: Erzsébet Szekeres, László Tóth Illustrator: András Dabasi Printer: Pátria Nyomda Zrt. Process: Flexo Size: 23 x 33 mm Values: HUF 120