Special Cover Released on World Health Day

Posted on April 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover world health dayBy Suresh Rao

World Health Day is celebrated each year on 7th April by World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness on different health issues. The theme of the world health Day 2017 is                  ‘Depression: Let’s talk’ .Date of Release-7th April 2017,Karnataka,Cover Number- KTK/44/2017

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>