World Health Day is celebrated each year on 7th April by World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness on different health issues. The theme of the world health Day 2017 is ‘Depression: Let’s talk’ .Date of Release-7th April 2017,Karnataka,Cover Number- KTK/44/2017
Special Cover Released on World Health Day
