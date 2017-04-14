India Post Issued Stamps on Deekshabhoomi

On the occasion of 126th Birth Anniversary of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar India Post has issued a setenant stamp on Deekshabhoomi on 14th April 2017 at Nagpur. Deekshabhoomi is a sacred monument of Buddhism located where the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar reverted to Buddhism on Ashok Vijaya Dashami on 14 October 1956. Dr. Ambedkar’s return to Buddhism is deeply significant for millions of people in India. Deekshabhoomi is in Nagpur , a location regarded as a pilgrimage center of Buddhism in India .