2017 is the Year of the Rooster, the Fire Rooster, the tenth Animal in the Chinese Zodiac. The Rooster, a male chicken, is also known as a cock or cockerel. The series consists of 3 stamps and a souvenir sheet. The designer is Marcel van Duijneveldt.

Issue Date: 28.02.2017 Designer: Marcel van Duijneveldt Printer: John Enschede Security Print, Harlem, The Netherlands Process: Offset Size: 36 x 30mm Values: 66c, 121c, 179c