New Stamps from Liechtenstein

Crop Plants

The series of self-adhesive definitive stamps on a 20-stamp sheet with four indigenous types of grain: “Oats” (value: CHF 0.85), “Barley” (value: CHF 1.00), “Maize” (value: CHF 1.50) and “Millet” (value: CHF 2.00) are grown in Liechtenstein and partly processed here too.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: Armin Hoop, Ruggell Printer: Gutenberg AG, Schaan Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: 32.5 x 32.5 mm Values: CHF 0.85, 1.00, 1.50, 2.00

Outdoor Sport

In collaboration with Fotoclub Spektral, Liechtenstein carried out a youth photo competition on the theme of “Outdoor Sports” and accepted entries from young people from Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Austria aged up to 21 years. Besides the theme, no requirements were specified regarding the motif, location or type of sport. The jury was impressed by the sheer number and quality of the photos entered and in an anonymous evaluation procedure awarded first place to Julius Tiefenthaler from Röthis (A) for his photo “Smooth Powder Turn” (value: CHF 0.85). It shows freerider Tao Kreibich, a young man from the Vorarlberg region in Austria, making perfect tracks in the deep snow between the sun and shade. “Winter Storm Windsurfing” (value: CHF 1.00) by Yannick Oberhofer from Vaduz was chosen for the second stamp. His powerful photo was taken on Corsica. Julius Tiefenthaler supplied a further motif for the third special stamp: “Sunset Backflip” (value: CHF 2.00), which again shows Tao Kreibich but this time doing a backward flip against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: Julius Tiefenthaler, Röthis, Yannick Oberhofer, Vaduz Printer: Cartor Security Printing, Meaucé la Loupe : Offset Colours: 5 Size: 60.37 x 34.7 mm Values: CHF 1.50

SEPAC 2017: Trades and Crafts

Graphic artist René Wolfinger chose to graphically represent the three motifs with pictograms and placed these on different coloured backgrounds. A common feature on each special stamp is a stylised hand to symbolise the theme of trades and crafts. On the SEPAC stamp depicting the “Goldsmith” profession (value: CHF 2.00), one of the oldest metalcrafts, the pictograms show a hammer, pliers, tweezers and screw clamp. The “Stonemason” special stamp (value: CHF 1.30) shows the graphic symbols of a hammer, pointed chisel and drove chisel. The oldest still preserved pieces of work of this profession are around 40,000 years old. By contrast, thimble, scissors, needles, measuring tape and sewing machine are to be seen on the “Tailor” special stamp (value: CHF 1.80). The origins of this profession go back to the middle 12th century.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: René Wolfinger, Balzers Printer: Gutenberg AG, Schaan Process: Offset Colours: 3 Size: 32 x 38 mm Values: CHF 1.30, 1.80, 2.00