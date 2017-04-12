Italy Issued Stamp on 160 Years of Borsalino

borasilano stampBorsalino celebrates its 160th anniversary with a postage stamp. Launched on 4th April 2017, the stamp, which is priced at 0.95 euro, or $1.1 at current exchange rate, features the logo of the brand, as well as the image of its signature men’s hat.

The stamp will be available in Italy at the national post offices, at the “Spazio Filatelia” stores, as well as online at poste.it.

“It’s an honor for the company to receive such an important recognition,” said Borsalino head of communication Sasha Camperio.

