Armenia will Issue Aurora Stamp 

A new international postage stamp will be issued in next month by Haypost, Armenia’s national postal operator, in cooperation with the AuroraHumanitarian Initiative.The image of Marguerite Barankitse, the inaugural Aurora Prize laureate, will be featured on the stamp. The release and First day of issue ceremony will be part of the 2017 Aurora Prize special events.

The Aurora stamp is also a fundraising stamp. Attached to the first class stamp, valued at 350 AMD, is a donation coupon for 150 AMD. Together, the 500 AMD is equal to approximately US $ 1.00. Haypost will transfer the 150 AMD donation value to the Aurora Humanitarian Initative. This enables anyone to donate easily to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The postage stamp will have a 350 AMD denomination value. The illustrator is Alla Mingyalova, a member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative team. It will be issued with circulation of 40 thousand copies.

