New Stamps from Monaco

Birth Centenary of Aimé Barelli

Aimé Barelli, born on 1 May 1917 in Loda (Lantosque, Alpes-Maritimes), was a conductor, composer, singer and jazz trumpeter. From 1940 to 1945, he was at the forefront of the French scene, with a fascinating technique and dexterity in scaling the treble range. He was also known for his dynamism and for the elegance of his phrasing. He rubbed shoulders and played with some of the greatest names in jazz, including Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Marlene Dietrich, Arthur Briggs, Nat King Cole, Henri Contet (Edith Piaf’s lyricist) and Django Reinhardt to name but a few. Artists such as Claude François and André Ceccarelli made their debut in his orchestra. In 1949, he moved to Monaco and, for more than 25 years, he led the ensembles at the Cabaret and Sporting Club, where he presented some of the Principality’s leading events (the Red Cross Gala, Rose Ball, etc.). He went on to open the new Olympia, under the direction of Bruno Coquatrix, in 1954, where Gilbert Bécaud began his career.

Issue Date: 27.02.2017 Designer: Yves BEAUJARD Process: Steel engraving : 2 Size: 40 x 31,77 mm horizontal Values: €1.42

Birth Centenary of Anthony Burgess

British writer, musician and linguist Anthony Burgess (1917–1993) is best known as the author of The Clockwork Orange (1962), a science-fiction novel about youth violence set in a corrupt and cynical society of the future. It was brought to the big screen in 1971 by Stanley Kubrick. Anthony Burgess is one of the co-founders of the Princess Grace Irish Library, opened in Monaco in 1984.

Issue Date: 03.03.2017 Designer: Caroline LANGDON BANKS Illustrator: Engraving: Elsa CATELIN Process: Offset and steel engraving Size: 40 x 31,77 mm horizontal Values: €1.30

International Dog Show

The Monaco Kennel Club, chaired by Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy, will host the 2017 International Dog Show on 6 and 7 May. The exhibition will particularly showcase the Great Dane.

Issue Date: 27.02.2017 Designer: Créaphil Illustrator: Monaco Kennel Club Process: Offset Size: 40,85 x 30 mm horizontal Values: €0.71