New Stamps from Netherland

Spring Birds

Issue Date: 20.02.2017

Beautiful Netherlands 2017 : Streams and River Valleys

On 30 January 2017, PostNL released the stamp sheetlets Beautiful Netherlands 2017, an issue all about this Dutch river valley. Launched in 2005, PostNL’s Beautiful Netherlands series serves to show how deeply the company is rooted in Dutch society. The series focuses on local history, cultural wealth and scenic beauty. In recent years, stamps have featured fortified towns, ceramics, folk costumes, historic country estates and fishing villages. The 2017 series spotlights Dutch stream and river valleys.

Issue Date: 28.02.2017 Designer: Haller Brun, Amsterdam

Living Heritage

Four painters portrayed the region-farmed animals which we can rely to our cultural eroed: Drenthe of sheep, Groninger blaarkop, Barnevelder grouse, Dutch Shepherd and Friesian horse. The set includes four stamps sheets with 3 different stamps including mounts.

Issue Date: 01.03.2017