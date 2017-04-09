New Europa 2017 Stamps:Theme Castles and Forts

Jersey

Jersey’s 70 kilometres of coastline is dotted with castles, coastal towers and artillery batteries, testament to a small island which, throughout the centuries, has seen French raids, English Civil War and German Occupation. Today, many of them are open to the public and are in the care of Jersey Heritage, a local charity which works to protect and promote the Island’s rich heritage. Four of the Island’s most beautiful castles and fortifications feature on this set of stamps.

Issue Date: 02.03.2017 Designer: Jersey Post, using photographs taken by Nina Powell, Andy Le Gresley, Moirenc/Hemis and Dan Marsh Printer: BDT International Security Printing Ltd, Éire Process: Four colour process offset lithography Colours: 4 Colours Size: 36mm deep x 36mm wide Values: 74p, 76p, £1, £1.29

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein’s contribution to the popular Europa stamps are illustrations of “Vaduz Castle” (value: CHF 1.50) and “Gutenberg Castle” (value: CHF 1.50). Perched around 120 metres above the capital of the small country, Vaduz Castle is a hallmark that has served as a residence for the head of state and his family since 1939. The castle is presumed to date back to the 12th century: Experts assume that the keep was built first and an inhabited tower was added in 1287. Mentioned for the first time in 1322, the castle came into the possession of the Princely Family of Liechtenstein in 1712.

Gutenberg Castle is located in the country’s southernmost municipality, Balzers, and was built in the High Middle Ages. The castle hill is around 70 metres high and has been inhabited ever since the Neolithic period. Originally a church with a cemetery, the building fell into ruin over the course of several centuries but was restored between 1905 and 1912. The outer courtyard is open to visitors the whole year round but the castle chapel and parts of the castle only at specific times.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: Angelo Boog, Wallisellen Printer: Cartor Security Printing, Meaucé la Loupe Process: Offset Colours: 6 Size: 60.37 x 34.7 mm Values: CHF 1.50

Netherlands

PostNL issued a Dutch Castles stamp sheetlet on 20th February 2017, with the value 1 International for all mail to destinations outside the Netherlands. The 10-stamp sheetlet contains two stamp varieties and was designed by Hague-based graphic designer Bart de Haas. It features images of two Dutch moated castles, Doornenburg and Ammersoyen.The Netherlands has been home to an estimated 3,000 castles over the centuries, of which several hundred remain intact today. The Dutch Castles stamp sheetlet bears images of two of these castles: Doornenburg Castle (at the junction of the River Rhine in the Pannerdensch Canal and the River Waal) and Ammersoyen Castle (near the village of Ammerzoden in Gelderland province, located in the Bommelerwaard district on the banks of the River Meuse). Both these castles are what is known as ‘moated’ castles, being surrounded as they are by a wide canal. Doornenburg Castle also served as the setting for the popular 1960s Dutch TV series Floris, which centred on an exiled knight in sixteenth-century Holland.

The Dutch Castlesstamp sheetlet contains five identical stamps featuring Doornenburg Castle and five identical stamps bearing the image of Ammersoyen Castle. Both stamps combine contemporary colour pictures of the castle with historical illustrations, maps, and coats-of-arms. On the Doornenburg Castle stamp, the colour picture is positioned on the left and the illustration on the right, while for the Ammersoyen Castle stamp the order is reversed. A blue tint has been added to the monochrome prints, which matches the colour of the ‘Priority’ logo on the tabs. The outlines of the area map – which are square for Doornenburg Castle and feature round towers for Ammersoyen – have been superimposed on the image. On both stamps, both the illustration and the map continue onto the stamp right above. The Doornenburg Castle stamp features three transparent coats-of-arms on the left of former residents of this castle: from top to bottom these are the coats-of-arms of the Van Doornick (1313-1385), Van Bylandt (1385-1481) and Van Homoet (1459-1474) families. The Ammersoyen Castle stamp features the coat-of-arms on the right of the Van Arkel-De la Kethullen family. The Van Arkel family resided at Ammersoyen Castle from 1496 to 1694.

The stamps bear the value denomination International 1, the ‘Netherlands 2017’ caption, and the PostEurop logo. On the tabs on the left and right you will find a brief description of each castle right below the ‘Priority’ logo, while the title of the stamp sheetlet is printed on the edge of the sheet: Nederlandse kastelen (Dutch Castles). The typeface used is DTL Fleischmann (1992), designed by Erhard Kaiser.

Issue Date: 20.02.2017 Designer: Bart de Haas, The Hague